Zacks: Brokerages Expect Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) to Announce -$0.06 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) will report ($0.06) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bionano Genomics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the lowest is ($0.06). The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Bionano Genomics will report full year earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.34). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.15). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Bionano Genomics.

Several research firms recently commented on BNGO. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Bionano Genomics from $1.50 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bionano Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Bionano Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price target on Bionano Genomics from $2.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BNGO. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bionano Genomics in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Hamilton Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bionano Genomics during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Bionano Genomics in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Bionano Genomics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Bionano Genomics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 5.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BNGO opened at $9.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 2.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.61. Bionano Genomics has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $15.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Bionano Genomics, Inc operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The company develops and markets the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets, and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes, which is known as cytogenetics.

