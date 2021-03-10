Zacks: Brokerages Expect Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $583.33 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) will announce sales of $583.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Columbia Sportswear’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $563.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $599.00 million. Columbia Sportswear posted sales of $568.23 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will report full-year sales of $3.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.98 billion to $3.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.19 billion to $3.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Columbia Sportswear.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.23. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 7.30%.

COLM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Columbia Sportswear presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.30.

COLM stock opened at $103.06 on Wednesday. Columbia Sportswear has a one year low of $51.82 and a one year high of $112.21. The stock has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 56.01, a P/E/G ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.29.

Columbia Sportswear declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the textile maker to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%.

In other Columbia Sportswear news, COO Thomas B. Cusick sold 3,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $349,236.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,831,094. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Peter J. Bragdon sold 1,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $118,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,647,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 302,185 shares of company stock valued at $30,533,302 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

