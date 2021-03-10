Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) to Post -$0.33 EPS

Analysts expect Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) to report earnings per share of ($0.33) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cue Biopharma’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.31) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.35). Cue Biopharma reported earnings of ($0.37) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Cue Biopharma will report full-year earnings of ($1.52) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.53) to ($1.51). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.53) to ($1.38). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cue Biopharma.

Get Cue Biopharma alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Cue Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cue Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.80.

Shares of CUE stock traded up $0.94 on Tuesday, reaching $14.21. 458,709 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,864. Cue Biopharma has a one year low of $9.30 and a one year high of $31.69. The stock has a market cap of $430.25 million, a PE ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.17.

In related news, insider Kenneth Pienta sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $242,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CUE. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cue Biopharma by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,342,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,250,000 after purchasing an additional 16,828 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,162,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,059,000 after acquiring an additional 47,333 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 31.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,353,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,367,000 after acquiring an additional 326,384 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 125.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 544,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,806,000 after acquiring an additional 302,995 shares during the period. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cue Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,284,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.50% of the company’s stock.

Cue Biopharma Company Profile

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate CUE-101, a protein biologic that is in Phase I clinical trials designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus driven cancers.

Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cue Biopharma (CUE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cue Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cue Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.