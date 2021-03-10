Zacks: Brokerages Expect Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Will Post Earnings of $0.97 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) will announce earnings of $0.97 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Expeditors International of Washington’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.90 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.02. Expeditors International of Washington reported earnings per share of $0.71 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington will report full-year earnings of $4.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.65. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.79 to $4.95. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Expeditors International of Washington.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.08. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 7.06%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Expeditors International of Washington currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD remained flat at $$97.46 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 838,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,171,211. The company has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13 and a beta of 0.75. Expeditors International of Washington has a fifty-two week low of $52.55 and a fifty-two week high of $98.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.74.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 21,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.46, for a total transaction of $1,909,972.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,990 shares in the company, valued at $4,431,635.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. 91.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

