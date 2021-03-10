Zacks: Brokerages Expect Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.16 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) will report $3.16 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Twelve analysts have made estimates for Fidelity National Information Services’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.19 billion and the lowest is $3.14 billion. Fidelity National Information Services reported sales of $3.08 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services will report full-year sales of $13.65 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.55 billion to $13.78 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $14.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.43 billion to $14.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Fidelity National Information Services.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently commented on FIS. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $154.00 to $166.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Fidelity National Information Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.04.

In other news, CAO Christopher A. Thompson sold 1,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total transaction of $222,262.70. Also, insider Martin Boyd sold 28,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.69, for a total value of $4,097,343.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,605 shares in the company, valued at $3,368,197.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 139,429 shares of company stock worth $19,569,387. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,457,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 757.4% in the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 18,803 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after acquiring an additional 16,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $142.84 on Wednesday. Fidelity National Information Services has a 12 month low of $91.68 and a 12 month high of $156.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $133.28 and its 200-day moving average is $140.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $88.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -793.56, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This is a boost from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

