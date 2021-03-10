Zacks: Brokerages Expect IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) to Announce -$0.27 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) will report earnings per share of ($0.27) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for IVERIC bio’s earnings. IVERIC bio reported earnings per share of ($0.28) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IVERIC bio will report full year earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.01) to ($0.55). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.96) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow IVERIC bio.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.01).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISEE traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.61. 44,322 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 688,617. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.00. The firm has a market cap of $595.83 million, a PE ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 1.68. IVERIC bio has a 52 week low of $2.64 and a 52 week high of $7.98.

In related news, Chairman David R. Guyer sold 9,602 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total value of $66,829.92. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 71,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,623.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Keith Westby sold 3,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total value of $25,584.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISEE. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio during the 4th quarter valued at $346,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 66.5% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 114,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 45,588 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 9.8% during the third quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 34,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of IVERIC bio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,187,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

About IVERIC bio

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. The company is developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration.

