Zacks: Brokerages Expect Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.75 Billion

Brokerages predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) will report $1.75 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Motorola Solutions’ earnings. Motorola Solutions posted sales of $1.66 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Motorola Solutions will report full-year sales of $8.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.97 billion to $8.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $8.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.37 billion to $8.59 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Motorola Solutions.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.12. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 158.99% and a net margin of 10.39%.

Several brokerages recently commented on MSI. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet raised Motorola Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $183.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Motorola Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.69.

NYSE MSI opened at $177.03 on Wednesday. Motorola Solutions has a 1 year low of $120.77 and a 1 year high of $184.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.02. The company has a market cap of $29.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 38.17%.

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 56,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.18, for a total transaction of $10,153,327.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $1,239,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $243,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the third quarter worth $480,000. Finally, Empire Life Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the third quarter worth $8,266,000. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

