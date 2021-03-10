Zacks: Brokerages Expect NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) to Announce $0.19 EPS

Equities analysts expect that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.19 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for NextGen Healthcare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.21. NextGen Healthcare posted earnings of $0.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, June 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NextGen Healthcare will report full year earnings of $0.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $0.98. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.12. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow NextGen Healthcare.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. NextGen Healthcare had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 1.80%. The business had revenue of $141.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NXGN shares. SVB Leerink increased their target price on NextGen Healthcare from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on NextGen Healthcare from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on NextGen Healthcare from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised NextGen Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. NextGen Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

In other news, Director Lance Rosenzweig sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total value of $496,080.00. Also, CAO David Ahmadzai sold 10,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total value of $204,846.06. Insiders sold 59,446 shares of company stock worth $1,196,176 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NextGen Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $23,686,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 48,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 413,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,539,000 after buying an additional 114,187 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 368,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,712,000 after buying an additional 18,612 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 754,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,759,000 after buying an additional 233,719 shares during the period. 71.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NXGN stock opened at $19.75 on Wednesday. NextGen Healthcare has a 1-year low of $5.10 and a 1-year high of $23.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.45, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.70.

About NextGen Healthcare

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides ambulatory-focused healthcare software and services solutions in the United States. The company offers NextGen Enterprise electronic health record (EHR), which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

