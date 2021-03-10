Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Will Post Earnings of $1.02 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) will post earnings of $1.02 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Sun Life Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.16 and the lowest is $0.88. Sun Life Financial posted earnings per share of $0.98 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sun Life Financial will report full year earnings of $4.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.71 to $4.78. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.81 to $5.19. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sun Life Financial.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.51. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 14.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Sun Life Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. CIBC upped their price objective on Sun Life Financial from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. TD Securities raised their price target on Sun Life Financial from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Friday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sun Life Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.45.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sun Life Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Sun Life Financial by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,905,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,707,000 after purchasing an additional 78,572 shares during the last quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. bought a new position in Sun Life Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,833,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. 43.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SLF stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $51.37. 423,756 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 587,080. Sun Life Financial has a 52 week low of $24.37 and a 52 week high of $51.52. The stock has a market cap of $30.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.52 and its 200-day moving average is $44.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.433 per share. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.42%.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers life, health, dental, critical illness, and long-term care insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; and real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

