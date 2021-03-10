Zacks: Brokerages Expect Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.54 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) will post ($0.54) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Travere Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.33) and the lowest is ($0.68). Travere Therapeutics reported earnings per share of $0.02 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2,800%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.29) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.00) to ($1.47). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.46) to $0.17. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Travere Therapeutics.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($2.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($1.94). Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 40.24% and a negative return on equity of 29.27%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TVTX shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Travere Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $28.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Travere Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Travere Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

In related news, SVP William E. Rote sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $70,025.00. Also, insider Noah L. Rosenberg sold 1,813 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.91, for a total value of $52,413.83. Insiders sold 13,519 shares of company stock worth $388,584 in the last quarter. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TVTX. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $131,510,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $111,297,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,603,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,733,000. Finally, Avoro Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,073,000.

NASDAQ TVTX traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $27.58. 21,996 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 684,063. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.36. Travere Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $8.98 and a 12 month high of $33.09. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.14 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 6.60 and a quick ratio of 6.50.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. Its products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

