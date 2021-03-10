Zalando SE (FRA:ZAL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Zalando SE (FRA:ZAL) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €92.16 ($108.42).

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a €117.00 ($137.65) price target on Zalando and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €111.00 ($130.59) target price on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of Zalando and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Bank of America set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Independent Research set a €108.00 ($127.06) target price on Zalando and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.

Get Zalando alerts:

FRA ZAL opened at €83.26 ($97.95) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €93.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of €85.18. Zalando has a one year low of €36.33 ($42.74) and a one year high of €49.86 ($58.66).

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, and Stuttgart.

Recommended Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.