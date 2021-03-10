Zano (ZANO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $21.75 Million

Zano (CURRENCY:ZANO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 10th. Zano has a market cap of $21.75 million and $192,957.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Zano has traded 10.8% higher against the dollar. One Zano coin can now be bought for approximately $2.06 or 0.00003671 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56,324.77 or 1.00252341 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.58 or 0.00034851 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00012219 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $235.84 or 0.00419774 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $460.09 or 0.00818917 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $168.13 or 0.00299256 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003768 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.75 or 0.00084986 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.19 or 0.00044830 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001979 BTC.

Zano Coin Profile

ZANO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 12,575,566 coins and its circulating supply is 10,546,066 coins. The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zano is zano.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

Buying and Selling Zano

