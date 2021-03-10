Zano (ZANO) Hits Market Cap of $20.77 Million

Zano (CURRENCY:ZANO) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. Zano has a market cap of $20.77 million and approximately $126,257.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zano coin can currently be purchased for $1.97 or 0.00003648 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Zano has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53,912.08 or 0.99869061 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.88 or 0.00036834 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00012575 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $233.35 or 0.00432276 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $476.98 or 0.00883579 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $160.50 or 0.00297309 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003960 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.66 or 0.00086426 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.28 or 0.00044978 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00005472 BTC.

About Zano

Zano is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 12,574,345 coins and its circulating supply is 10,544,845 coins. The official website for Zano is zano.org . Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

Buying and Selling Zano

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

