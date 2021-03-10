ZB Token (ZB) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $11.15 Million

ZB Token (CURRENCY:ZB) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 10th. One ZB Token token can now be purchased for $0.42 or 0.00000743 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ZB Token has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. ZB Token has a market cap of $193.02 million and approximately $11.15 million worth of ZB Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.52 or 0.00052638 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00011635 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $406.09 or 0.00724170 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000312 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.74 or 0.00065518 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.78 or 0.00028138 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001785 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003628 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About ZB Token

ZB Token (ZB) is a token. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2018. ZB Token’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,288,810 tokens. ZB Token’s official Twitter account is @ZbTalk and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZB Token is www.zb.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ZB Token (ZB) is an exchange token and the native currency of the ZB.COM crypto exchange. The ZB can be used to purchase monthly VIP status plans for transaction fee discounts, vote on exchange decisions, gain early access to special ZB launchpad events, receive crypto rewards from seasonal buybacks, and trade with other cryptocurrencies listed on the ZB exchange. “

Buying and Selling ZB Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZB Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZB Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZB Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

