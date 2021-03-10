ZClassic Achieves Market Cap of $2.61 Million (ZCL)

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 10th. In the last week, ZClassic has traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. ZClassic has a market cap of $2.61 million and approximately $24,429.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZClassic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00000516 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.37 or 0.00242796 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.07 or 0.00057943 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.99 or 0.00090335 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000013 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000437 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 32.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 189.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZClassic (CRYPTO:ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,137,584 coins. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic-ce.com . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

ZClassic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

