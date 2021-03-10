ZClassic Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.60 Million (ZCL)

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 10th. During the last seven days, ZClassic has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $2.60 million and approximately $18,044.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for $0.28 or 0.00000511 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $143.15 or 0.00256618 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.13 or 0.00059394 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.86 or 0.00087596 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000581 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000012 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 47.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 55.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZCL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,138,186 coins. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ZClassic is zclassic-ce.com . The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement

ZClassic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

