Zcoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $47.66 Million (XZC)

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 10th. Zcoin has a total market capitalization of $47.66 million and approximately $6.00 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $4.23 or 0.00022429 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Zcoin has traded 14.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55,590.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,831.72 or 0.03295031 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $202.54 or 0.00364348 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $543.09 or 0.00976954 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $222.68 or 0.00400581 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.98 or 0.00341741 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003566 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.94 or 0.00242740 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00021941 BTC.

Zcoin Coin Profile

XZC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2016. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,268,393 coins. Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zcoin is zcoin.io . The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Zcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

