Zcoin Price Reaches $4.23 on Exchanges (XZC)

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. In the last week, Zcoin has traded 14.2% higher against the US dollar. Zcoin has a market capitalization of $47.66 million and $6.00 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zcoin coin can now be purchased for about $4.23 or 0.00022429 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,766.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,796.92 or 0.03222199 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $198.71 or 0.00356327 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $562.52 or 0.01008688 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $219.74 or 0.00394027 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.85 or 0.00338638 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003653 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $143.65 or 0.00257583 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00022211 BTC.

About Zcoin

Zcoin (CRYPTO:XZC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2016. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,268,393 coins. Zcoin’s official website is zcoin.io . The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Zcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

