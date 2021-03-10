ZCore Trading 12.5% Lower Over Last Week (ZCR)

ZCore (CURRENCY:ZCR) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 10th. In the last week, ZCore has traded down 12.5% against the U.S. dollar. ZCore has a total market capitalization of $826,586.94 and approximately $11,603.00 worth of ZCore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZCore token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0911 or 0.00000165 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wowbit (WWB) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Xaya (CHI) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded 39.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Dinero (DIN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

01coin (ZOC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Mogwai (MOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000116 BTC.

About ZCore

ZCR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. ZCore’s total supply is 9,069,231 tokens. The official website for ZCore is zcore.cash. ZCore’s official Twitter account is @ZCoreCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCore was born out of a desire to create a cryptocurrency that is truly accessible to everyone and revolutionize the cryptocurrency market. We believe that a truly useful currency is one that is easily used by anyone. ZCore (ZCR) is 100% open source, with PoS (Proof-of-Stake) mining based on the Quark algorithm and maximum supply of 18 million coins. Structured in a robust network with Masternodes and reward of 6.5 ZCR per block every 60 seconds. “

Buying and Selling ZCore

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZCore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZCore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZCore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

