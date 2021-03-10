Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Insider Sells $447,032.00 in Stock

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) insider John Geschke sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total value of $447,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,472,423.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
John Geschke also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, February 9th, John Geschke sold 3,000 shares of Zendesk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.18, for a total value of $465,540.00.
- On Tuesday, January 5th, John Geschke sold 5,500 shares of Zendesk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.92, for a total value of $764,060.00.
Shares of NYSE:ZEN traded down $1.77 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $129.30. The company had a trading volume of 939,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,393,428. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.36 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $148.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.08. Zendesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.23 and a fifty-two week high of $166.60.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,294,485 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,043,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,316 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Zendesk by 86.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,992,606 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $285,182,000 after acquiring an additional 923,694 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Zendesk by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,684,594 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $241,100,000 after acquiring an additional 123,329 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Zendesk by 11.4% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,505,595 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $154,956,000 after acquiring an additional 154,198 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Capital LLP grew its holdings in Zendesk by 21.3% during the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,451,142 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $149,352,000 after acquiring an additional 254,346 shares during the period. 97.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of research firms have recently commented on ZEN. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Zendesk from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Cowen increased their price objective on Zendesk from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Zendesk from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zendesk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.31.
Zendesk Company Profile
Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.
