Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Insider Sells $447,032.00 in Stock

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) insider John Geschke sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total value of $447,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,472,423.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

John Geschke also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Zendesk alerts:

On Tuesday, February 9th, John Geschke sold 3,000 shares of Zendesk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.18, for a total value of $465,540.00.

On Tuesday, January 5th, John Geschke sold 5,500 shares of Zendesk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.92, for a total value of $764,060.00.

Shares of NYSE:ZEN traded down $1.77 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $129.30. The company had a trading volume of 939,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,393,428. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.36 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $148.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.08. Zendesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.23 and a fifty-two week high of $166.60.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $283.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.38 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 22.55% and a negative net margin of 19.24%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,294,485 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,043,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,316 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Zendesk by 86.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,992,606 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $285,182,000 after acquiring an additional 923,694 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Zendesk by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,684,594 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $241,100,000 after acquiring an additional 123,329 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Zendesk by 11.4% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,505,595 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $154,956,000 after acquiring an additional 154,198 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Capital LLP grew its holdings in Zendesk by 21.3% during the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,451,142 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $149,352,000 after acquiring an additional 254,346 shares during the period. 97.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ZEN. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Zendesk from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Cowen increased their price objective on Zendesk from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Zendesk from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zendesk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.31.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

Recommended Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.