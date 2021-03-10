Zenfuse Price Tops $0.21 on Major Exchanges (ZEFU)

Zenfuse (CURRENCY:ZEFU) traded 21.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 10th. Over the last seven days, Zenfuse has traded 30.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Zenfuse token can currently be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000373 BTC on exchanges. Zenfuse has a market capitalization of $11.74 million and $3.25 million worth of Zenfuse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.44 or 0.00052633 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00011583 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $405.80 or 0.00725495 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000312 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.61 or 0.00065451 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00028132 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001790 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003633 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About Zenfuse

Zenfuse (CRYPTO:ZEFU) is a token. It launched on October 13th, 2020. Zenfuse’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,318,505 tokens. Zenfuse’s official Twitter account is @zenfuse_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zenfuse is zenfuse.io

Zenfuse Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zenfuse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zenfuse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zenfuse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

