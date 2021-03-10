Zenfuse (ZEFU) Hits Market Capitalization of $11.92 Million

Zenfuse (CURRENCY:ZEFU) traded up 19.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 10th. Zenfuse has a total market cap of $11.92 million and $1.49 million worth of Zenfuse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Zenfuse has traded up 31.2% against the dollar. One Zenfuse token can currently be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000384 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.75 or 0.00054771 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00010077 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $428.84 or 0.00763948 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000308 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.99 or 0.00065889 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00029609 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003799 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.65 or 0.00040356 BTC.

Zenfuse is a token. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2020. Zenfuse’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,318,505 tokens. Zenfuse’s official Twitter account is @zenfuse_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zenfuse’s official website is zenfuse.io

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zenfuse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zenfuse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zenfuse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

