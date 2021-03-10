ZENZO (ZNZ) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.36 Million

ZENZO (CURRENCY:ZNZ) traded up 25.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. One ZENZO coin can currently be bought for about $0.0981 or 0.00000175 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, ZENZO has traded 31.7% higher against the dollar. ZENZO has a total market cap of $1.36 million and $2,154.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002024 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.75 or 0.00054933 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001965 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $151.13 or 0.00270023 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 59% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002008 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001785 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00009036 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00011084 BTC.

ZENZO Profile

ZENZO is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Xevan

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 25,817,180 coins and its circulating supply is 13,854,782 coins. The Reddit community for ZENZO is https://reddit.com/r/ZENZO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ZENZO is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem. The official website for ZENZO is www.zenzo.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZENZO is an all-encompassing ecosystem designed specifically for gamers and game developers. The foundation is the dedicated Proof of Stake gaming blockchain, known as ZENZO Blockchain. The multi-faceted driving force within this network is the ZENZO Coin, known as ZNZ. “

ZENZO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZENZO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZENZO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZENZO using one of the exchanges listed above.

