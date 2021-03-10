ZEON (ZEON) Trading Down 0.8% Over Last 7 Days

ZEON (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. Over the last week, ZEON has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. ZEON has a market cap of $18.98 million and approximately $175,319.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZEON token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.24 or 0.00053377 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00010473 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $422.22 or 0.00745224 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000307 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.17 or 0.00065597 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00029256 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001767 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00003652 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.20 or 0.00039190 BTC.

ZEON Token Profile

ZEON is a token. It was first traded on February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,239,906,267 tokens. ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZEON’s official website is zeon.network . ZEON’s official message board is medium.com/zeon-network

Buying and Selling ZEON

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using US dollars.

