Zero Utility Token Hits Market Cap of $1.11 Million (ZUT)

Zero Utility Token (CURRENCY:ZUT) traded 14.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 10th. One Zero Utility Token token can currently be bought for approximately $1,146.34 or 0.02048129 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Zero Utility Token has traded up 9.8% against the U.S. dollar. Zero Utility Token has a market cap of $1.11 million and $100,553.00 worth of Zero Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Zero Utility Token alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $282.32 or 0.00504418 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.92 or 0.00069534 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000842 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.00 or 0.00055392 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.69 or 0.00074479 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $302.78 or 0.00540963 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.92 or 0.00074896 BTC.

Zero Utility Token Token Profile

Zero Utility Token’s total supply is 969 tokens. The official website for Zero Utility Token is www.zeroutility.io

Zero Utility Token Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero Utility Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero Utility Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zero Utility Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zero Utility Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zero Utility Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.