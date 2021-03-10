Zero Utility Token Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $29,373.00 (ZUT)

Zero Utility Token (CURRENCY:ZUT) traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. Zero Utility Token has a market cap of $995,181.86 and approximately $29,373.00 worth of Zero Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Zero Utility Token has traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Zero Utility Token token can now be bought for about $1,027.28 or 0.01836577 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $283.71 or 0.00507214 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.08 or 0.00066289 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.82 or 0.00053309 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.37 or 0.00072171 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000587 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $293.82 or 0.00525293 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.64 or 0.00076227 BTC.

Zero Utility Token Profile

Zero Utility Token’s total supply is 969 tokens. Zero Utility Token’s official website is www.zeroutility.io

Buying and Selling Zero Utility Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero Utility Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zero Utility Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zero Utility Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

