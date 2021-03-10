ZeroSwap (ZEE) Price Up 18.2% Over Last Week

ZeroSwap (CURRENCY:ZEE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 10th. ZeroSwap has a market cap of $31.84 million and approximately $6.88 million worth of ZeroSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZeroSwap token can currently be bought for $0.96 or 0.00001726 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, ZeroSwap has traded 18.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $283.39 or 0.00512065 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.95 or 0.00070374 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.00 or 0.00057814 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.53 or 0.00075045 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $311.34 or 0.00562572 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.92 or 0.00075741 BTC.

ZeroSwap Token Profile

ZeroSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,331,747 tokens. ZeroSwap’s official website is zeroswap.io

