Zetacoin (ZET) Price Tops $0.0010 on Major Exchanges

Zetacoin (CURRENCY:ZET) traded up 38.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 10th. Zetacoin has a market capitalization of $168,298.20 and approximately $9,151.00 worth of Zetacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Zetacoin has traded up 34.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Zetacoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57,040.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $565.77 or 0.00991879 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $192.28 or 0.00337092 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00027457 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000814 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002570 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000270 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About Zetacoin

ZET is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 3rd, 2013. Zetacoin’s total supply is 173,607,760 coins. Zetacoin’s official Twitter account is @zetacoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zetacoin is /r/Zetacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zetacoin’s official website is www.zetac.org

Buying and Selling Zetacoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zetacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zetacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zetacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

