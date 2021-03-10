Zeusshield (ZSC) Price Hits $0.0004 on Top Exchanges

Zeusshield (CURRENCY:ZSC) traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. One Zeusshield token can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Zeusshield has traded up 16.6% against the U.S. dollar. Zeusshield has a total market cap of $495,985.25 and approximately $2,885.00 worth of Zeusshield was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Zeusshield alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.69 or 0.00052854 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00011838 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $409.89 or 0.00729555 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000308 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.69 or 0.00065301 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00028776 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001782 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003621 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.80 or 0.00038800 BTC.

About Zeusshield

Zeusshield (CRYPTO:ZSC) is a token. It was first traded on July 9th, 2017. Zeusshield’s total supply is 5,642,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,169,566,883 tokens. The official website for Zeusshield is zsc.io . Zeusshield’s official Twitter account is @zeusshield and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Zeusshield

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeusshield directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeusshield should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zeusshield using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zeusshield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zeusshield and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.