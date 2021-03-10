Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $158.80.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on Z shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup raised Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

In related news, insider Jeremy Wacksman sold 1,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.18, for a total transaction of $243,079.02. Also, CTO David A. Beitel sold 9,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.44, for a total value of $1,193,526.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 247,776 shares of company stock valued at $35,335,565. 19.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in Zillow Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 195.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:Z opened at $138.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $33.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.55 and a beta of 1.14. Zillow Group has a 12 month low of $20.04 and a 12 month high of $208.11. The company has a current ratio of 10.08, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $157.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.98.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $788.95 million for the quarter.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

