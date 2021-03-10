ZIMBOCASH Reaches Market Cap of $4.98 Million (ZASH)

ZIMBOCASH (CURRENCY:ZASH) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 9th. Over the last seven days, ZIMBOCASH has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar. ZIMBOCASH has a market capitalization of $4.98 million and $26,983.00 worth of ZIMBOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZIMBOCASH token can currently be purchased for about $0.0044 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $278.46 or 0.00521209 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001873 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.27 or 0.00069762 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000870 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 27.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.86 or 0.00059628 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.51 or 0.00075831 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.35 or 0.00077392 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $277.20 or 0.00518847 BTC.

ZIMBOCASH Profile

ZIMBOCASH’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,127,377,442 tokens. ZIMBOCASH’s official website is www.zimbo.cash

ZIMBOCASH Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZIMBOCASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZIMBOCASH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZIMBOCASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

