Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Stock Holdings Reduced by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP lowered its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 26.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,700 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $1,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZION. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 40.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZION opened at $57.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a one year low of $23.58 and a one year high of $58.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.64. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 14.58%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.41%.

ZION has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Barclays cut Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Argus boosted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $45.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zions Bancorporation, National Association presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.84.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, EVP Michael Morris sold 8,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total transaction of $468,063.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,303.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Scott J. Mclean sold 40,006 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.85, for a total value of $1,994,299.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 150,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,513,491.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 169,349 shares of company stock worth $8,242,881. 1.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

