Zotefoams (LON:ZTF) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $418.69

Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 418.69 ($5.47) and traded as low as GBX 412 ($5.38). Zotefoams shares last traded at GBX 419.50 ($5.48), with a volume of 8,863 shares changing hands.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 420.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 418.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.70. The stock has a market cap of £203.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.77.

About Zotefoams (LON:ZTF)

Zotefoams plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells polyolefin block foams in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Polyolefin Foams, High-Performance Products, and MuCell Extrusion LLC segments. It offers AZOTE, a polyolefin foam under the Plastazote, Evazote, and Supazote brands; and various high-performance foams manufactured from fluoropolymers, engineering polymers, and specialty elastomers under the ZOTEK brand.

