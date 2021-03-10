ZPER Tops One Day Volume of $153.00 (ZPR)

ZPER (CURRENCY:ZPR) traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 10th. ZPER has a total market cap of $1.15 million and $153.00 worth of ZPER was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ZPER has traded down 10.7% against the US dollar. One ZPER coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000240 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.02 or 0.00073734 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001928 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000049 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

ZPER Coin Profile

ZPER is a coin. ZPER’s total supply is 1,850,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,255,879,456 coins. The official website for ZPER is Https://zper.io . ZPER’s official Twitter account is @zper_team and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A South Korean based company, ZPER launched a blockchain-based financial peer-to-peer ecosystem. ZPER is seeking a solution to the loan and investment market through a platform that combines industrial values of P2P finance and asset values of data around the globe. In ZPER’s platform, all kind of users have a basic wallet for investments, managing and exchanges, the ZPERobo presents custom reports based on the user investment tendencies and an open market in the ecosystem. ZPR is the issued Ethereum-based ERC 20 token, it is a payment method within the ZPER network and is the mechanism used for all types of transactions. “

ZPER Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZPER directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZPER should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZPER using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

