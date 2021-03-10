Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Trading Up 8.1%

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) was up 8.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $182.79 and last traded at $181.43. Approximately 2,821,925 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 2,157,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $167.84.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ZS shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $209.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Zscaler from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Zscaler from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Zscaler from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Pritchard Capital raised their target price on Zscaler from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Zscaler presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.19.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.73. The stock has a market cap of $24.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -203.85 and a beta of 0.79.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.47. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 26.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.33%. Analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.22, for a total transaction of $15,466,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $854,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 393,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,877,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 314,540 shares of company stock worth $61,066,401. Corporate insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZS. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Zscaler by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,684,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,897,000 after buying an additional 702,534 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Zscaler in the fourth quarter worth approximately $128,696,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Zscaler by 65.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,522,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,148,000 after buying an additional 604,465 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Zscaler by 206.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 672,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,301,000 after buying an additional 453,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Zscaler by 21.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,638,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,454,000 after buying an additional 290,158 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZS)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

