ZTO Express (Cayman) (ZTO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 17th. Analysts expect ZTO Express (Cayman) to post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:ZTO opened at $32.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.33. ZTO Express has a 1 year low of $23.00 and a 1 year high of $38.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.93 and a 200-day moving average of $31.22.

Separately, HSBC downgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of approximately 6,450 self-owned trucks.

