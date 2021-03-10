Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Short Interest Up 595.5% in February

Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 77,900 shares, an increase of 595.5% from the February 11th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 131,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ZURVY. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup cut shares of Zurich Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Oddo Bhf cut shares of Zurich Insurance Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Zurich Insurance Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zurich Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

OTCMKTS:ZURVY traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $42.58. The stock had a trading volume of 93,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,651. The company has a market cap of $64.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.16. Zurich Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $26.66 and a 12-month high of $44.04.

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

