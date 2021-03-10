Zymeworks (ZYME) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Zymeworks (NYSE: ZYME) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/3/2021 – Zymeworks was given a new $74.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

3/3/2021 – Zymeworks had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC. They now have a $41.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $50.00.

2/25/2021 – Zymeworks was given a new $74.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Zymeworks was downgraded by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $41.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $50.00.

2/8/2021 – Zymeworks had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $57.00 price target on the stock.

2/3/2021 – Zymeworks was given a new $74.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

1/29/2021 – Zymeworks was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/28/2021 – Zymeworks was given a new $74.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

1/28/2021 – Zymeworks had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $66.00 to $50.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/28/2021 – Zymeworks had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $47.00 to $38.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/28/2021 – Zymeworks had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $71.00 to $56.00.

1/25/2021 – Zymeworks was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $53.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $50.00.

1/19/2021 – Zymeworks had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $60.00 to $74.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

1/12/2021 – Zymeworks was given a new $60.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

1/12/2021 – Zymeworks had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $71.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/12/2021 – Zymeworks had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $45.00 to $66.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

NYSE:ZYME traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $35.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,000. Zymeworks Inc. has a one year low of $20.33 and a one year high of $59.03. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.84 and its 200-day moving average is $43.77.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $0.49. Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 569.13% and a negative return on equity of 44.06%. The firm had revenue of $15.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.16 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zymeworks Inc. will post -3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zymeworks during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in Zymeworks by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Zymeworks by 262.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Zymeworks by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Must Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Zymeworks during the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ZW25, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase I and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, and other tumors; and ZW49, a bispecific antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing cancers.

