Zynecoin (ZYN) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $189,537.00

Zynecoin (CURRENCY:ZYN) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. Zynecoin has a total market capitalization of $12.88 million and $189,537.00 worth of Zynecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zynecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.58 or 0.00001043 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Zynecoin has traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.36 or 0.00052654 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00011457 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $408.43 or 0.00732382 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000311 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.55 or 0.00065539 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.78 or 0.00028302 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001795 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003666 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Zynecoin Profile

Zynecoin (ZYN) is a coin. It launched on January 21st, 2019. Zynecoin’s total supply is 92,556,125 coins and its circulating supply is 22,138,879 coins. The official website for Zynecoin is www.zynecoin.io . Zynecoin’s official Twitter account is @zynecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zynecoin is a cryptocurrency token created with the intention of providing back and support to African startups and humanitarian initiatives. The Zynecoin token will also split mining commissions so that a healthy portion of them will be used to contribute directly to African state treasury funds. “

Buying and Selling Zynecoin

