Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) PT Lowered to $7.25

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Roth Capital from $8.00 to $7.25 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 67.44% from the company’s previous close.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ZYNE. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.57.
ZYNE traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.33. 104,460 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,782,568. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.94. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.55 and a fifty-two week high of $9.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.47 million, a PE ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 2.83.
Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is developing Zygel, a transdermal cannabidiol gel, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies; is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with autism spectrum disorder; is in Phase II clinical trial for treating pediatric behavioral and emotional symptoms of 22q11.2 deletion syndrome; and to treat children and adolescent patients with fragile X syndrome.
