Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Shares Purchased by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,039,117 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 240,568 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.28% of Zynga worth $29,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ZNGA. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zynga by 15.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 35,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 4,585 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Zynga by 322.7% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 27,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 21,050 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Zynga by 158.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 26,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 16,439 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Zynga by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zynga by 40.0% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 69.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Zynga news, CFO James Gerard Griffin sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.79, for a total transaction of $9,790,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,541,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,088,524.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Regina E. Dugan sold 8,950 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total transaction of $94,243.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 214,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,259,611.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,993,140 shares of company stock valued at $30,780,257 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

ZNGA opened at $9.85 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -328.33, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.26. Zynga Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.65 and a fifty-two week high of $12.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $616.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.32 million. Zynga had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 2.06%. The business’s revenue was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zynga Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ZNGA. Bank of America raised shares of Zynga from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Zynga from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Zynga from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.64.

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook and Snapchat.

