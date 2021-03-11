$0.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for eGain’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the highest is $0.02. eGain posted earnings of $0.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 85.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that eGain will report full year earnings of $0.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.28. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for eGain.

Get eGain alerts:

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. eGain had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 24.89%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of eGain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of eGain from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of eGain in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of eGain in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.20.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in eGain in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in eGain in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in eGain by 298.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,770 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in eGain by 516.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 5,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in eGain in the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.42% of the company’s stock.

EGAN traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.67. 159,724 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,871. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. eGain has a one year low of $4.80 and a one year high of $20.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.02.

eGain Company Profile

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, omnichannel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on eGain (EGAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for eGain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eGain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.