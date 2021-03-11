$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) will announce earnings per share of $0.02 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Landec’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.01). Landec reported earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Landec will report full year earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $0.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to $0.36. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Landec.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Landec had a negative net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 0.04%. The firm had revenue of $130.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.24 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Landec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.60.

Shares of Landec stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $11.97. 1,792 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,009. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Landec has a 52 week low of $7.48 and a 52 week high of $12.24. The company has a market cap of $351.00 million, a PE ratio of -6.88, a PEG ratio of 33.84 and a beta of 1.04.

In related news, Director Nelson Obus acquired 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.81 per share, with a total value of $69,184.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 36,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $390,403.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Albert D. Bolles acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.98 per share, for a total transaction of $109,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,948.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 20,400 shares of company stock worth $224,844 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Landec by 462.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 4,808 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Landec by 141.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Landec by 444.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 9,252 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Landec during the fourth quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Landec by 894.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 13,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 12,343 shares during the period. 88.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Landec Company Profile

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through Curation Foods and Lifecore segments. The Curation Foods segment engages in processing, marketing, and selling of vegetable-based salads, and fresh-cut and whole vegetable products primarily under the Eat Smart brand, O branded olive oils and wine vinegars, and Yucatan and Cabo Fresh guacamole and avocado food products, as well as various private labels.

