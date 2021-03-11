-$0.02 EPS Expected for Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) This Quarter

Posted by on Mar 11th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Equities analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) will post ($0.02) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Dynavax Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.09). Dynavax Technologies reported earnings per share of ($0.35) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 94.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies will report full year earnings of $0.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $1.31. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.16). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Dynavax Technologies.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.10. Dynavax Technologies had a negative net margin of 256.92% and a negative return on equity of 193.85%.

DVAX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Dynavax Technologies from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dynavax Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.25.

NASDAQ:DVAX traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,457,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,895,614. Dynavax Technologies has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $12.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 4.35. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.50 and its 200-day moving average is $5.69.

In other news, insider Justin Burgess sold 2,958 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total transaction of $26,267.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,842.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVAX. State Street Corp grew its position in Dynavax Technologies by 129.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,603,107 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,125,000 after purchasing an additional 6,544,323 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP lifted its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 97.5% in the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 4,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975,000 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 5,782,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,733,000 after buying an additional 1,852,086 shares during the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP lifted its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 156.8% during the 3rd quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 2,936,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,688,000 after buying an additional 1,793,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,163,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,266,000 after buying an additional 1,190,325 shares during the last quarter. 80.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on leveraging the power of the body's innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor stimulation. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older.

Further Reading: What is Blockchain?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dynavax Technologies (DVAX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Receive News & Ratings for Dynavax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynavax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.