-$0.02 EPS Expected for Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) will post ($0.02) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Dynavax Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.09). Dynavax Technologies reported earnings per share of ($0.35) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 94.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies will report full year earnings of $0.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $1.31. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.16). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Dynavax Technologies.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.10. Dynavax Technologies had a negative net margin of 256.92% and a negative return on equity of 193.85%.

DVAX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Dynavax Technologies from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dynavax Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.25.

NASDAQ:DVAX traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,457,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,895,614. Dynavax Technologies has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $12.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 4.35. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.50 and its 200-day moving average is $5.69.

In other news, insider Justin Burgess sold 2,958 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total transaction of $26,267.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,842.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVAX. State Street Corp grew its position in Dynavax Technologies by 129.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,603,107 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,125,000 after purchasing an additional 6,544,323 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP lifted its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 97.5% in the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 4,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975,000 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 5,782,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,733,000 after buying an additional 1,852,086 shares during the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP lifted its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 156.8% during the 3rd quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 2,936,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,688,000 after buying an additional 1,793,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,163,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,266,000 after buying an additional 1,190,325 shares during the last quarter. 80.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on leveraging the power of the body's innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor stimulation. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older.

