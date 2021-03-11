$0.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for SunPower’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the lowest is ($0.03). SunPower posted earnings of ($0.10) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 130%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that SunPower will report full year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.85. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover SunPower.

Get SunPower alerts:

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.08. SunPower had a negative return on equity of 256.87% and a net margin of 4.05%.

SPWR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on SunPower from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Truist boosted their price target on SunPower from $31.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised SunPower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of SunPower in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on SunPower from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPWR traded up $3.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $35.46. The company had a trading volume of 109,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,431,552. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.86. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 95.70 and a beta of 2.47. SunPower has a 1-year low of $4.03 and a 1-year high of $57.52.

In related news, EVP Kenneth Lawrence Mahaffey sold 38,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total value of $1,450,337.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,701 shares in the company, valued at $2,155,132.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Douglas J. Richards sold 53,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total value of $1,710,482.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,343,735.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 316,336 shares of company stock valued at $10,925,717. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in SunPower by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,287,672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,016,000 after acquiring an additional 458,101 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of SunPower by 124.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 26,397 shares during the last quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SunPower during the fourth quarter worth about $7,401,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SunPower during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SunPower during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Institutional investors own 45.92% of the company’s stock.

About SunPower

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through SunPower Energy Services and SunPower Technologies segments. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors. It also offers commercial rooftop and ground-mounted solar power systems, and residential mounting systems.

Featured Story: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SunPower (SPWR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.