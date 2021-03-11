$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) This Quarter

Analysts expect CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) to report $0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for CalAmp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the lowest is $0.02. CalAmp reported earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CalAmp will report full year earnings of $0.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.57. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CalAmp.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. CalAmp had a negative return on equity of 4.85% and a negative net margin of 30.51%. The business had revenue of $88.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CAMP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CalAmp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CalAmp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CalAmp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.54.

Shares of NASDAQ CAMP opened at $11.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.19 and a 200 day moving average of $9.40. The firm has a market cap of $412.36 million, a PE ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 2.48. CalAmp has a one year low of $3.70 and a one year high of $12.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of CalAmp by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,855 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in CalAmp by 3.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 76,354 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. grew its stake in CalAmp by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 35,410 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in CalAmp during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CalAmp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Latin America, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers mobile resource management telematics devices for the Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

