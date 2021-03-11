-$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) to post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Vericel’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $0.00. Vericel reported earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vericel will report full-year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.39. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $1.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Vericel.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Vericel had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 0.13%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their target price on Vericel from $27.50 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Vericel from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vericel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 27th. Stephens began coverage on Vericel in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Vericel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.63.

Shares of VCEL opened at $42.92 on Thursday. Vericel has a 52-week low of $6.78 and a 52-week high of $53.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -4,292,000.00 and a beta of 3.11.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vericel by 66.9% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 68,626 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 27,499 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vericel by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 393,921 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,164,000 after acquiring an additional 24,657 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vericel by 302.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Vericel by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,229,082 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,774,000 after buying an additional 19,643 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vericel during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vericel

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. It markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

