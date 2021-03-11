-$0.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for RYB Education, Inc. (NYSE:RYB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that RYB Education, Inc. (NYSE:RYB) will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for RYB Education’s earnings. RYB Education reported earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 375%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that RYB Education will report full-year earnings of ($1.55) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover RYB Education.

RYB Education (NYSE:RYB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $32.55 million for the quarter. RYB Education had a negative net margin of 40.89% and a negative return on equity of 57.53%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RYB Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in RYB Education stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in RYB Education, Inc. (NYSE:RYB) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 784,114 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,265 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 2.74% of RYB Education worth $2,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 9.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RYB opened at $3.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.55 million, a PE ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.07. RYB Education has a 1-year low of $2.21 and a 1-year high of $4.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.81.

RYB Education Company Profile

RYB Education, Inc provides early childhood education service in the People's Republic of China. The company offers kindergarten services to 2-6-year-old children; and play-and-learn centers services for the joint participation of 0-6-year-old children and their adult family members to promote children's development, foster bonding with family, and prepare them for their entry into kindergartens and primary schools.

