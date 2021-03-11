-$0.12 EPS Expected for Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) This Quarter

Analysts expect Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) to report ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Anavex Life Sciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.15). Anavex Life Sciences also reported earnings per share of ($0.12) in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Anavex Life Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.40). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.54). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Anavex Life Sciences.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01).

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AVXL shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (up from $10.00) on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Monday, March 1st. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Anavex Life Sciences from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Anavex Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Anavex Life Sciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.71.

In other news, Director Elliot Favus sold 145,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.66, for a total value of $1,842,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVXL. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 299.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 7,549 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Anavex Life Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. 18.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AVXL opened at $12.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $867.91 million, a PE ratio of -27.75 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.45. Anavex Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $28.70.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase III clinical trial to treat pediatric patients with Rett syndrome; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.

