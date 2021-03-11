-$0.12 EPS Expected for BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.12) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for BigCommerce’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.11). The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 24th.

On average, analysts expect that BigCommerce will report full year earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.45). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.17). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for BigCommerce.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.58 million. The company’s revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis.

BIGC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Friday, November 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $132.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $67.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BigCommerce currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.68.

In related news, insider Jimmy Duvall sold 120,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.49, for a total value of $7,403,949.41. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,701,402.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Brian Singh Dhatt sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total transaction of $691,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 86,624 shares in the company, valued at $5,993,514.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in shares of BigCommerce by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,396,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of BigCommerce by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BIGC opened at $58.07 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. BigCommerce has a 52-week low of $51.15 and a 52-week high of $162.50.

BigCommerce

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's platform simplifies the creation of engaging online stores. It powers its customers' branded ecommerce stores and their cross-channel connections to various online marketplaces, social networks, and offline point-of-sale systems.

